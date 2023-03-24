OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh are investigating a burglary that happened at a closed business on Thursday where the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened at a local business in the 400 block of North Sawyer Street around 3:10 a.m. on March 23.

A suspect reportedly forced entry into a closed business, took cash, and fled the scene on foot, officers say.

The release states that the suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black face mask, and black pants.

No one was injured during this incident and this investigation is still ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone that lives in the area to check any possible surveillance cameras for any relevant information.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, or through the P3 App.

No additional information was provided.