OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh have launched an investigation and search for a suspect after a local business was robbed on Monday afternoon.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident took place at a business in the 700 Block of Merritt Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on March 20.

Officers say they received information that a man entered the business, allegedly insinuated that he had a weapon in his pocket, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep, officers say. The suspect is described as an African American man around 50 years old and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a baseball hat, and white sneakers.

It was noted that no weapons were displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities are asking anyone that lives in the area to check video surveillance cameras to see if any information related to the incident was captured.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, they are asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

