Oshkosh police investigating shooting incident, one injured

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting incident that left one injured.

The Oshkosh Police Department says on May 31 around 10:35 p.m. officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Cherry Street. Multiple citizens mentioned that they heard gunshots.

A local hospital told officers that a female had been dropped off with a gunshot wound. The victim was a 23-year-old female from Oshkosh. The victim was released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 920-236-5700 or use the Relay app.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

