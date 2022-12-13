OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious situation involving a man reportedly approaching a child and asking the child if they wanted a stuffed animal.

According to a release, the suspicious situation occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street in the City of Oshkosh.

Preliminary investigations reveal the child was sitting outside of a residence and was allegedly approached by a man. During that time, the child’s mother heard the man ask her child if the child wanted a stuffed animal that he was holding.

Officers say no physical contact occurred between the child and the man. The man is described as someone around 40 years old with long, shaggy blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a grey hood.

He left the scene in a blue car with a white bumper sticker above the tail lamp on the passenger side of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the suspicious situation, and police are actively investigating at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Authorities are also seeking any video surveillance from the area to see if this suspect was recorded on camera.

If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.