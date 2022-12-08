OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation that occurred around noon on Thursday involving a male approaching a child.

Officers were notified of a situation where a child had been in a vehicle while a parent was in a store on the 1000 block of North Washburn Street in the city of Oshkosh.

During that time, the child indicated that a white male, possibly around 80 years old, approached the vehicle and asked the child if the child wanted candy, and told the child that he had a puppy.

No physical contact occurred, and the male then left in what is described as an older gray minivan syle-vehicle.

If anybody has any information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No further information was provided.