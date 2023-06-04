OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh shared some unfortunate news after one of their own, K9 Lando, was unexpectedly diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and was euthanized on Saturday.

A release from the Oshkosh Police Department stated that K9 Lando became unexpectedly ill and it was discovered that he had Myasthenia Gravis. Officers noted that Lando was treated by medical staff for the illness but that he wasn’t responding to the treatments.

K9 Lando was born on July 26, 2016, and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2018 from K9 Services in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was assigned to Officer Fettig (2018-2020) and to Officer Martinez (2020-current).

We want to thank all of the medical staff at UW Veterinary Care who assisted K9 Lando. K9 Lando will be greatly missed by everyone in our department. Oshkosh Police Department

K9 Lando had a very successful career with the Oshkosh Police Department, with over 1,437 hours of training, 151.5 certification hours, and 283 deployments.

K9 Lando’s seizure numbers include: