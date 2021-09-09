FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police looking for 33-year-old with multiple felony warrants

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for information on a 33-year-old man with numerous outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

According to authorities, any information on 33-year-old Kevin Schutz is wanted. Schutz is described as 6’2″ tall and 192 pounds. He also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Those with information are asked to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Court records say that Schutz has two open cases in Winnebago County. In the two open cases he is facing the following charges:

  • Possession of Narcotic Drugs
  • Bail Jumping-Felony
  • Manufacture/Deliver Herion (<3g)
  • Falsely Present Noncontrolled Substance

There was further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

