Oshkosh Police looking for a man with sexual assault warrant

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for help locating Andrew Hildebrand who has a warrant for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

On May 12th, detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department interviewed Andrew Hildebrand about a sexual assault investigation that happened in the 800 Block of Cherry Street in the City of Oshkosh.

Later that night, Andrew was reported to the police as missing.

Police say Andrew’s vehicle was found in Fond du Lac County by the boat launch for Auburn Lake on May 14th.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Department conducted an extensive ground and aerial search in that location but did not locate him.

According to authorities, Andrew is familiar with the Kettle Moraine State Forest area and is believed to be in possession of a .22 Rifle.

Andrew has not made any threats to harm the public.

There is an outstanding warrant for Andrew Hildebrand’s arrest for 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Investigators say the charge is merely an accusation and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, to speak further with Detective Artus.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.