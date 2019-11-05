Update: Oshkosh Police say missing inmate now in custody

TUESDAY 11/5/19 1:22 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say a missing inmate has been found.

According to officials, 35-year-old Bradley Webie escaped custody after being dropped off at a job site as part of his work release.

Webie is currently incarcerated at the Winnebago Correctional Center for drug-related offenses and burglary.

Oshkosh Police looking for escaped inmate

TUESDAY 11/5/19 12:23 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department says they are currently looking for an escaped inmate.

According to officials, 35-year-old Bradley L Webie, an inmate of the Winnebago Correctional Center was dropped off at a job site in the 200 block of Power Drive in Berlin Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. for his work release.

Oshkosh Police were notified at around 9:05 a.m. that Webie had been dropped off at the job site.

Webie is described as white, 5’4″, 164 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, and tan boots.

Officials say Webie is incarcerated for drug-related offenses and burglary.

Oshkosh Police say they are working with the Berlin Police Department and the Winnebago Correctional Center to locate Webie.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.