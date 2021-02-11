Oshkosh Police looking for suspect that hit three police cars with stolen vehicle

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for 26-year-old Joshua Dorsett after struck three police vehicles with a stolen car, leaving one officer with minor injuries.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 officers saw a vehicle that was reported stolen. After attempting to stop the vehicle the driver hit three police vehicles.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a 2015 gray Toyota Camry with a license plate of 270-XWE.

Reports say, the vehicle will likely have front end damage.

Oshkosh Police say the suspect is potentially in possession of a firearm, and if anyone sees the vehicle or suspect to immediately contact 911.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.