OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Oshkosh made an arrest after the department was made aware of a social media post that indicated a possible threat towards a local school.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, officers were made aware of a post about a possible threat towards an Oshkosh school on October 20 around 9 p.m. An investigation started immediately.

Police say there was an arrest made. The threat was deemed unsubstantiated but the investigation is still ongoing.

The department asked people to not share or repost similar types of posts, but rather contact law enforcement.

No additional information was provided.