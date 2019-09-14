Oshkosh Police: Neenah man shot, another man arrested for being armed while intoxicated

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Oshkosh Police, at 3:01 Saturday morning officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 100 block of Cimarron Court.

Those officers found a 32-year-old Neenah man with a gun-shot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Another man who was also present was arrested and taken to jail for being armed while intoxicated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

