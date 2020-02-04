Oshkosh Police officer choked while responding to situation, Milwaukee man arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh Police officer has been injured in the line of duty, according to officials.

Around 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, officials say officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation complaint in the 1800 block of Robin Avenue. A man had reportedly been at that location and was attempting to enter into an apartment that was not his.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located the suspect who was later identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the man reportedly physically fought with them.

A 30-year-old Oshkosh Police officer was choked by the man, causing injury to the neck area. Police say the officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee man was taken into custody for Battery to Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting/Obstructing Officers, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Probation/Parole Hold.

