Oshkosh Police partner with Relay app for non-emergency reports

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police says a new crime reporting mobile app will allow residents to report non-emergencies directly to patrol officers in real-time.

According to officials, the Oshkosh Police Department is partnering with the Relay app on a six-month trial basis with an anticipated live date on October 1.

They are the first police department in Wisconsin to utilize this app.

Once residents report an incident in the Relay app, the information will appear on the patrol officer’s computer screen.

Information can be reported as an image or just text.

The Relay app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store, or by clicking here.

Oshkosh Police say the Relay app is not designed to replace 911 – all emergency situations must be reported via phone to 911.