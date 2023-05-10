OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh have provided photos of the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized in late April.

According to the photos provided by the Oshkosh Police Department, the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored BMW SUV.

The incident, which occurred around 11:45 a.m. on April 28 in the 700 block of West Packer Avenue, resulted in a pedestrian being transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Oshkosh Police Department

Oshkosh Police Department

Oshkosh Police Department

Officers are asking anyone with relevant information about the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.