OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh have provided photos of the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized in late April.
According to the photos provided by the Oshkosh Police Department, the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored BMW SUV.
The incident, which occurred around 11:45 a.m. on April 28 in the 700 block of West Packer Avenue, resulted in a pedestrian being transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are asking anyone with relevant information about the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.
No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.