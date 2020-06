OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police say they’ve received a grant to help pay for the medical bills of one of their K-9’s.

Police say K-9 Odin had a medical issue that required a minor surgery. He has since recovered and is back on duty.

To help cover the medical costs associated with the surgery, the Oshkosh Police Department applied for and received a grant through the National Police Dog Foundation.

