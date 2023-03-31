OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Oshkosh are investigating a possible weapons complaint at West High School, and have located a student that had an ‘airsoft facsimile weapon.’

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, reports were received on Friday morning about a student who possibly had a weapon.

Officers say that the student and the reported weapon were located, and that the weapon has been identified as an airsoft facsimile weapon.

A release from the Oshkosh Police Department states that officers received information about a student allegedly showing the reported weapon to other students in the high school’s parking lot around 8:11 a.m.

Students immediately reported the incident to school staff. Officers reportedly found the weapon in the student’s vehicle, the release states.

Students are safe and there are no injuries relating to this incident, officers say.

A letter from the Oshkosh Area School District to parents stated the following:

Oshkosh West High School was placed in a hold and then a lockdown early this morning (Friday, March 31) around 8:15 a.m. for a safety concern while the Oshkosh Police Department investigated. The lockdown was moved back to a hold once more details were known and to allow the investigation to continue. As of 9:10 a.m. Oshkosh West lifted the hold and is operating as normal. Our students at Oshkosh West followed our mantra that “If you see something, you say something” and we are so proud of their commitment to keeping our school community safe. Oshkosh Area School District

The Oshkosh Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident further.

Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.