OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Oshkosh Police Department says that despite several social media posts about a need for blood donations for the Oshkosh West school resource officer, there is no need.

Officials say Officer Michael Wissink is not in need of any blood donations but citizens are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross if they want to make any donations of blood.

“The Oshkosh Police Department wants to thank those that have all contacted the police department on this matter.”