Oshkosh police search for ‘potentially armed’ wanted man, residents urged to take caution

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is searching for a wanted man who police say could potentially be armed and dangerous.

According to the Department, on Thursday, at around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to an incident that occurred in the 900 block of West Murdock Avenue in the City of Oshkosh. Police say that during the incident they attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Richard Christl II, who had a warrant out for his arrest and was a passenger in a vehicle.

During the contact, Christl reportedly pointed a gun at the driver of the vehicle, who then exited the vehicle. Police say that Christl, still in possession of the gun, got into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2010 Red Chevy Silverado with a Wisconsin license plate SZ7402.

Officers say they did not pursue the vehicle and no officers or citizens were injured during the incident. The Oshkosh Police Department is now searching for the suspect and asking the public to take caution as the suspect is potentially in possession of a firearm.

Wanted Man: Richard Christl II

If citizens see the vehicle or the suspect, they are advised to not approach and instead immediately contact 911. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 911, if it is an emergency, or call (920) 236-5700 or use the Relay app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.