FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police searching for 33-year-old involved in stabbing on 20th Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that happened on Monday, September 6.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 20th Street.

Officers responded to W. 20th Street when they received word of the stabbing that involved multiple people. A 34-year-old male from Oshkosh had been stabbed, reports explain. The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Officials say no one else was injured due to the incident.

Potential suspects fled the scene of the stabbing until they were discovered by officers on Tuesday, September 7. The individuals were found in the 2400 block of South Washburn Street. Four people were taken into custody, three males and one female.

At this time, officials are attempting to locate 33-year-old Tanner Kent regarding the incident. Kent has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and he has fled from officers. Oshkosh Police Department asks if anyone has any information regarding Kent or the stabbing, to please reach out to the proper authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation so no further details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off