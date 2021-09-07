Oshkosh Police searching for 33-year-old involved in stabbing on 20th Street

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that happened on Monday, September 6.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 20th Street.

Officers responded to W. 20th Street when they received word of the stabbing that involved multiple people. A 34-year-old male from Oshkosh had been stabbed, reports explain. The man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. Officials say no one else was injured due to the incident.

Potential suspects fled the scene of the stabbing until they were discovered by officers on Tuesday, September 7. The individuals were found in the 2400 block of South Washburn Street. Four people were taken into custody, three males and one female.

At this time, officials are attempting to locate 33-year-old Tanner Kent regarding the incident. Kent has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and he has fled from officers. Oshkosh Police Department asks if anyone has any information regarding Kent or the stabbing, to please reach out to the proper authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation so no further details have been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details become available.