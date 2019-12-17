Oshkosh Police searching for escaped inmate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an escaped inmate from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center.

According to police, at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday the Oshkosh Police Department was informed that 40-year-old Ryan K Jurgens escaped from custody about 10 minutes prior.

Jurgens was last seen in a maroon trailblazer with the license plate AGY-5702 (pictures below).

Officers describe Jurgens as a white male, 6’2” 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt. Jurgens was incarcerated for a drug-related offense, violating court orders and retail theft.

The Oshkosh Police Department is working with the Drug Abuse Correctional Center to locate Jurgens. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.