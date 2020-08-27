FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police searching for missing 28-year-old

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Authorities say 28-year-old Matthew Glocke was last seen at about 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Avenue.

Police say Matthew is white, 5’9″, about 170 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing camouflage pants, a black jacket, and black work boots with a black and camouflage-colored shoulder bag.

Matthew does not have his needed diabetic medication, according to police, and his disappearance does not seem suspicious at this time. Oshkosh Police say Matthew may be in the Appleton area.

Anyone with information regarding Matthew or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5711. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

