Oshkosh Police searching for missing woman

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Thursday, August 20.

Police say 33-year-old Jaclyn Smith was last seen at about 6 p.m. at her home in the 800 block of Vince Street. Authorities are concerned because Jaclyn does not have her needed diabetic medication.

Jaclyn’s disappearance does not seem suspicious, according to Oshkosh Police, and she does have a history of wandering away. Officials say Jaclyn may be in the Green Bay area.

Jaclyn is described as an American Indian woman, 5’3″, about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5711. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

