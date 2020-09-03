Oshkosh Police searching for persons of interest in shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are looking to speak with two men identified as persons of interest in an Oshkosh shooting that left one man injured.

On August 31, police say they responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Wright Street shortly before 10 p.m. Several residents in the area reported they heard gunshots.

Officers were made aware that a 20-year-old Oshkosh man had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot injury.

Now Oshkosh Police are looking to speak with 25-year-old Benyamin Nunn and 19-year-old Tyrell Anderson, who have been identified as persons of interest.

Nunn is described as African American, 5’8″, and about 250 pounds. He has an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Probation and Parole.

Anderson is described as African American, 5’1″, and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of these two individuals, they are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (920) 235-5267.

Latest Stories