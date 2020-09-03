FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Police searching for persons of interest in shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are looking to speak with two men identified as persons of interest in an Oshkosh shooting that left one man injured.

On August 31, police say they responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Wright Street shortly before 10 p.m. Several residents in the area reported they heard gunshots.

Officers were made aware that a 20-year-old Oshkosh man had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot injury.

Now Oshkosh Police are looking to speak with 25-year-old Benyamin Nunn and 19-year-old Tyrell Anderson, who have been identified as persons of interest.

Nunn is described as African American, 5’8″, and about 250 pounds. He has an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Probation and Parole.

Anderson is described as African American, 5’1″, and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of these two individuals, they are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (920) 235-5267.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today