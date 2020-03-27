Oshkosh Police searching for two men believed to be using fraudulent checks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police are searching for two men who are believed to be connected with an investigation into the use of fraudulent checks in the City of Oshkosh between Sunday, March 22 and Thursday, March 26.

Authorities say the men, pictured above, have been identified as Gary Schonscheck and Kevin Brown.

“Please be aware of these two individuals and the possible use of fraudulent checks,” Oshkosh Police ask.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Wilson at 920-236-5732. If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

