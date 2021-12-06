Oshkosh Police searching four people, multiple outstanding warrants

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Oshkosh Police Department is asking for help locating four suspects who have numerous outstanding warrants for their arrests.

The Department shared photos and details about the individuals on its social media account on Friday, December 3.

According to the OPD’s post, Officers are currently trying to locate four different individuals. They range from 30-years-old to 36-years-old, but no details as to what each of their individual warrants are at this time.

The following is the list of individuals the Oshkosh Police Department is currently trying to locate.

Abby Dee Bishop 36-years-old

Crystal Ann Zimmerman 35-year-old

Joshua M. Buck 36-year-old

Lyall B. Ziebell 30-year-old



The accompanying photos are of said people listed above

Police ask if you or someone you know has relevant information as to these individuals or this investigation, to contact Detective Brett Roberston of the OPD at (920) 236-5723. If you wish to submit information but remain anonymous you can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made public.