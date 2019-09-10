Oshkosh Police testing new crime fighting app

OSHKOSH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh Police Department is partnering with the Relay app on a 6 month trial basis with the anticipated LIVE date on October 1st.

October is the National Crime Prevention month, and the department hopes it will be a great time to incorporate the app.

The Oshkosh Police Department is the first police department in Wisconsin to utilize the Relay app.

This new crime reporting mobile app allows Oshkosh residents to report non-emergencies directly to patrol officers in real-time using images or simply text messaging.

Once residents report an incident utilizing the app, the information will appear on the patrol officer’s computer screen or cell phone.

The Relay app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store for free.

For more information please visit www.relayapp.com.