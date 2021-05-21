Oshkosh Police’s drone helps identify bothersome birds on top of water tower

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department’s Drone Team lent a helping hand to Oshkosh’s Department of Public Works.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department (OPD), they were notified that contractors who were working on the water tower on South Washburn Street were having issues with birds at the top of the tower. The birds were reportedly attacking the workers as they tried to get onto the roof of the tower.

It was believed that the birds were eagles or hawks, and the OPD was asked to use their drone to ensure the safety of both the birds and the workers.

Using the drone, the OPD found a large bird’s nest with an adult bird and two baby birds which are possibly Red Tail Hawks. The OPD says when they first arrived they also saw two more adult hawks flying in the area.

Officials say that with the new information about the nest and the type of large birds at the top of the tower, the contractors and city employees can make adjustments.

The adjustments will make sure that both the workers and the animals are safe.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.