OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Wisconsin library is going beyond helping anyone in need of books and information. Now, they are repurposing an antique filing system to aid those who need essential everyday items.

According to a release, the Oshkosh Public Library has teamed up with the Day by Day Warming Shelter to create a Comfort Cabinet for guests to pick up items not covered by government assistance programs.

Items stocked will cover basic necessities, such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products, hand warmers, and hats.

Organizers say these products will be placed in a repurposed card catalog located next to the First Floor Reading Room.

The library staff explains the necessities will be periodically restocked by Day by Day Warming Shelter staff.

“Anyone is welcome to help themselves to free items whenever the library is open,” Kim Hoffman, Public Services Operations Manager, said. “There is no paperwork, a library card is not required, and no questions are asked.”

The manager goes on to say one of the library’s Strategic Plan Goals is to be “A community-driven library” and the cabinet is one step toward the commitment.

If you would like to help, donations for the Comfort Cabinet can be dropped off at the Day by Day Warming Shelter at 449 High Ave. Details and a current needs list can be found here. More resources through the Oshkosh Public Library can be found through this link.