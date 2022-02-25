OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to visit the Oshkosh Public Library to pick up a new book will no longer have to wear a mask, as the library removed its mask requirement.

According to officials, the Library Board of Trustees voted to end masking. The decision was made after a decline in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“Based on recent data, the board felt that it was the right time to lift the mandate,” said Library Director Jeff Gilderson-Duwe.

The removal of the mask mandate is effective immediately. Both staff and patrons will not have to wear a mask while in the library.

More information can be found on the Oshkosh Public Library’s website.