Oshkosh Public Library opening at a limited capacity

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library will reopen in a limited capacity with COVID-19 precautions in place.

They will open Wednesday, February 10.

While browsing materials will be allowed, gathering items is still prohibited. Physical distancing and masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older. Children under 12 years old must also be accompanied by an adult.

Computers are available but by appointment only.

Library Directory Jeff Gilderson-Duwe says having the library open can be helpful for those affected by the pandemic, “For some people, access to the library for browsing may help to reduce the effects of social isolation and cabin fever during the winter months.”

They’ve also installed plexiglass at each service desk, hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the library and airflow through the building has increased in the ventilation system.