Oshkosh Public Library reinstates mask requirement

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – As many Oshkosh city buildings are now requiring visitors to wear face masks within their facilities, the Oshkosh Public Library is following suit and reinstating its own masking requirement.

According to the Oshkosh Public Library, on Thursday, its Board of Trustees met and voted on reinstating the rule that all patrons will need to wear face coverings when visiting the library building starting on August 30.

The masking requirement will apply to all library visitors over the age of two, regardless of their vaccination status. Library officials say the masking mandate will last until October 1, where it will then be re-evaluated by the Library Board.

“The health and safety of our patrons and staff continues to be our priority,” says Library Director Jeff Gilderson-Duwe. “Community members have expressed how incredibly important it is to have access to library services during difficult times. Our hope is that by taking this step now we can avoid additional restrictions in the months to come.”