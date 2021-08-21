Oshkosh Public Library to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Put down those books and roll up those sleeves; the Winnebago County Health Department, in partnership with the Oshkosh Public Library, will offer three free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Oshkosh Public Library.

The clinic will be located at 106 Washington Avenue and will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, August 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, August 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials say appointments will not be required and vaccinations are open to everyone over 12 years old.

“As cases climb throughout Winnebago County, we are continuing our efforts to bring vaccination clinics closer to where our community members live and work,” said Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “We encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated to help curb COVID-19 as we move into the next school year and back indoors this fall. We also recommend everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear a mask in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor venues.”

Individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need transportation or help navigating transportation options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments are asked to call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents can call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions related to COVID-19 and vaccination.