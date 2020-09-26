FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Public Library to host voter registration events

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library announced it will be hosting voter registration events on September 29 and October 1.

According to library officials, volunteers from the League of Women Voters of Winnebago County will be available in the library’s parking lot on September 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Thursday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., to help eligible residents register to vote.

Residents planning to attend are asked to bring a current and valid Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin state ID card with their current name and address on it.

To check your voter registration status, residents can visit myvote.wi.gov.

