Oshkosh Public Library’s LEGOmania contest sparks creativity through March

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library is bringing back their LEGOmania Design Contest for the month of March.

The public library is encouraging kids to flex their creative muscles once again and to add to the excitement, organizers say two new contest categories were added this year.

The new categories are:

Vehicles of the Future, sponsored by Oshkosh Corporation

Superhero Hideouts and Supervillain Lairs, sponsored by House of Heroes Comics and Games

The library has LEGO books available for checkout to provide inspiration to builders as they brainstorm ideas for their original designs.

In addition, organizers say another place to find inspiration is the free Hoopla app which features LEGO-related movies, television shows, ebooks, and audiobooks. All families need for instant access is their Oshkosh Public Library card.

Free LEGOmania Take & Make Kits, which include a small assortment of bricks, are available for pick up at the library.

You can even reserve them online here or by calling the Children’s Department at (920) 236-5208.

The deadline to enter the contest is March 31 and winners will be announced Friday, April 2 on the library’s website and Facebook page.

Prizes include House of Heroes gift certificates, LEGO sets courtesy of Oshkosh Corporation, and LEGO books.

The library says photos of original entries can be submitted here and winning entries will be posted online through May.

Complete contest rules and an entry form are available here and at the public library.