OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum is giving a modern touch to some archived photos.
‘Then and Now – Old Photos as Today’ took select photos from the archives and had four area photographers re-create them.
“When there’s more than one photographer doing it, it’s amazing all the different views. Nothin is the same, there’s obviously different eyes looking at it,” says Debra Daubert, curator of the exhibition.
The exhibit is open until May 24.
LATEST POSTS
- Oconto Falls boy receives trip to Brewers Spring Training, throws out opening pitch against Padres
- Axe throwing at Two Rivers bar benefits Lakeshore non-profit
- Three Illinois men dead following separate snowmobile crashes in northern Wisconsin
- Green Bay’s Miss Amazing Wisconsin pageant gives young women the chance to shine
- Oshkosh Public Museum exhibit gives archived photos a modern touch