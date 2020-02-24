FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh Public Museum exhibit gives archived photos a modern touch

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum is giving a modern touch to some archived photos.

‘Then and Now – Old Photos as Today’ took select photos from the archives and had four area photographers re-create them.

“When there’s more than one photographer doing it, it’s amazing all the different views. Nothin is the same, there’s obviously different eyes looking at it,” says Debra Daubert, curator of the exhibition.

The exhibit is open until May 24.

