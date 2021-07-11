Oshkosh Public Museum welcomes “Titanic: The Wisconsin Connection” exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- As one of the most talked-about moments in history, the sinking of the White Star Liner RMS Titanic continues to pique people’s interest over 100 years later. The Oshkosh Public Museum is thrilled to announce their Titanic: The Wisconsin Connection exhibit set to be unveiled Wednesday, July 21.

Over two years in the making, this exhibit is based on in-depth, research of Wisconsin passengers conducted by Museum researchers from the Experiential Media Group, salvager, and owner of the Titanic artifacts.

The fabled ship had over 50 passengers from all different social classes, either traveling from Wisconsin or journeying to the states as immigrants. Staff note that this exhibition will tell the story of 20 different passengers and has been uniquely developed for the Oshkosh Museum.

Alongside the stories of the passengers aboard the sunken ship, the museum’s exhibit will also display more than 100 recently conserved artifacts. These relics were reportedly recovered from the debris field that spans over 12,000 feet below the North Atlantic.

For many of these artifacts, this will be the first time they are revealed to the public with each artifact illustrating a powerful element of that dreadful night.

Curated by some of the finest exhibition professionals in the business, the Titanic: The Wisconsin Connection will allow 21st-century visitors to take a step back in time to 1912 and connect to the passenger of the historic ship.