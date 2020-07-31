Oshkosh receives grant for downtown redevelopment

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh received a $250,000 grant to help support redevelopment in the area.

The money will go toward the preservation of the former Gibson Auto Body and turning it into a unique gathering space in the downtown area to host weddings, meetings, and other social gatherings.

The new owners of the space will be keeping the historical elements and use salvaged materials in the rebuilding process.

