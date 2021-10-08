FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh receives national recognition, receives “Voice of the People Award”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh is making national headlines for its efforts in improving community satisfaction through online forums.

On Friday, the National Research Center (NRC) at Polco and the International City & County Management Association (ICMA) announced Oshkosh has been recognized as the finalist for the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Online Outreach.

This national award is meant to honor local governments who work hard to improve their communities through online resident engagement.

“We recognize these amazing communities that are national models for gathering resident feedback and moving their communities forward,” said Nick Mastronardi, CEO of Polco. “We are so excited to honor the hard work of these deserving communities,” said Damema Mann, Director of National Engagement for Polco. “They are doing great work to involve residents in bettering their cities and towns.”

In the last year, Oshkosh has used the Polco platform to send out a wide variety of surveys to its community members ensuring their feedback was heard and used to improve their overall satisfaction. Due to these efforts, they are now being recognized nationally.

The Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff shared, “Our staff recognizes that we must engage the community through all means available to us. We appreciate this recognition for our efforts, and we will continue to seek new opportunities for community outreach.”

