Oshkosh resident resurrects Santa Claus parade

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh resident is bringing Santa Claus to the community this holiday season.
With the Santa Claus Christmas parade being canceled, Mike Bennett says he just wants to bring Kris Kringle to the neighborhoods.
Bennett says the home-made parade will be stopping in several neighborhoods on multiple dates in December.
The local resident plans on having his parade the weekends of Dec. 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19 at 5:30-8:00 p.m.
