FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh resident resurrects Santa Claus parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh resident is bringing Santa Claus to the community this holiday season.

With the Santa Claus Christmas parade being canceled, Mike Bennett says he just wants to bring Kris Kringle to the neighborhoods.

Bennett says the home-made parade will be stopping in several neighborhoods on multiple dates in December.

The local resident plans on having his parade the weekends of Dec. 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19 at 5:30-8:00 p.m.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers