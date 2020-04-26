1  of  2
Oshkosh resident taken into custody following a robbing incident on Saturday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh resident was taken into custody on Saturday night in regards to the robbing of a convenience store incident that happened earlier that day.

The Oshkosh Police Department says that at around 3 p.m., police investigated a robbery incident at a convenience store located in the 400 blocks of West Murdock Avenue.

During the investigation, deputies confirmed that there were no weapons used or threats of violence made during the incident. The victim allegedly said that a white man, over 6’1 asked to have money placed in a paper bag. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on a bicycle.

According to authorities, later that night at around 10 p.m., police took the suspect, a 37-year-old Oshkosh resident into custody.

The Oshkosh Police Department says that they are not looking for further suspects in relation to this incident.

