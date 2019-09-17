Oshkosh Residents Petition Ordinance

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) What if the only way you could get your dog into a park was to drive him in?

Winnebago County Park officials met with residents petitioned to change this ordinance.

Presently dogs are only allowed in the off-leash dog area.

Owners have to drive their dogs into Winnebago County Park and keep their dogs in the off-leash dog area.

Dogs are not allowed anywhere else in the park.

Winnebago County Park officials approved changing the ordinace to allow dogs to be walked into Winnebago Park at certain points and also allowed on shared-use paths.

Residents say this change needed to happen for the safety of kids.

“There’s not safe accessible ways to get into county park so if we had a child that had a responsibility to walk their dog , we’d be sending them on unsafe pathways into the park, because at this point they’d have to have a vehicle and to be able to use the dog park.” Stephanie Pereira da Salva – North Park Organizer

This ordinance needs final approval from the Winnebago County Board and that vote will take place next month.

