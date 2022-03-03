OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a week-long celebration of local eateries throughout the area. Visit Oshkosh partnered with 25 restaurants throughout the area to hosts the annual event.

People will get the chance to try breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes at a special price. Visit Oshkosh says the annual events helps get the community out during the winter months. Restaurant Week also gives people a chance to try new places in the area.

Manila Resto has participated in Oshkosh Restaurant Week since it began and creates a special menu every year for this event. Manila Resto’s is located on 107 Algoma Blvd. and opens on 11am.

No tickets or pre-registration is required, but reservations are recommended. You can visit their website for a full list of restaurants and menu options. If you visit three or more participating restaurants, you can receive a free gift.