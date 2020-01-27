Oshkosh Restaurant Week returns for third year running

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Restaurant Week has officially taken over, with local restaurants offering some top notch eats at bargain prices.

Over 25 local restaurants are participating in this year’s event. From seafood to steakhouses, to pizza and beyond- there’s a spot for just about everyone.

“People map out where they’re going to go- different days, different places, lunch, dinner, brunch- it’s awesome, I can’t even say,” said Mary Voulgaris, General Manager of Chester V’s. “It’s great to get people out and new faces in the restaurant.”

Hope you’re hungry bc we’re talking food this morning! It’s Oshkosh Restaurant Week and we’re at the Lunch Box and Chester V’s checking out some of their menu items. 🍽 @visitoshkosh #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/6Ca30Q8LTg — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) January 27, 2020

It’s a week-long celebration, featuring Oshkosh’s most popular dining spots. For three years running, Oshkosh Restaurant Week has been shining the spotlight on local eateries from the most popular to the more unfamiliar.

“It is that time of year where people have cabin fever and they need to get out so this is a great idea,” says Voulgaris. “It is there to get people out and to check out your restaurant, some new food, some new specials, some new items that maybe you want to put on the menu or just to get people out and about.”

In fact, many menus feature multiple options for each of the three courses that are not typically found on the everyday menu. Giving those even more of an incentive to venture out to their favorite gathering place.

The 28 participating restaurants include: Bar 430, Becket’s, Benvenuto’s, Caramel Crisp, Carrot and Kale, Chester V’s, Dockside Tavern, Dublin’s Irish Pub, Fox River Brewing Company., Gabe’s WI Kitchen and Tavern, The Garden Grille and Bar, Gardina’s, Ground Round, The Hangar, The Howard, Jansen’s, Lunch Box, Mahoney’s, Manila, Maple Pub, Primo, Rhapsodies, Ruby Owl, The Roxy, TJ’s Harbor, TJ’s Highland Steakhouse, West End Pizza and ZaRonis.

Oshkosh Restaurant Week runs from now through February 2. You can find more information online right here as well as Facebook.