Oshkosh school board approves two ‘mental health days’ for students, staff

OSHKOSH, Wis, (WFRV) – As a way to give students, teachers and staff a break, the Oshkosh Area Board of Education has voted to give everyone in the district two mental health days.

In a unanimous vote on December 15, there will be two days in the 2021-2022 school year calendar allowing the school district to have two mental health days. According to the board meeting minutes, the mental health days are meant to be a break from the stress that happens due to COVID-19, which they say has led to overwhelming feelings of stress and anxiety.

The District has 5.8 inclement weather/snow/emergency days saved, allowing a mental health day to take two of those days, still leaving the district with 3.8 days saved.

The mental health days will be February 17 and 18 and are for all staff and students. The Board agreed that this would be a one-year incentive at this time.

In September, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that allows five excused absences from school for mental health days, which goes into effect in January. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health emergencies increased 24% for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and 31% for kids 12 to 17.