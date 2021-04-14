FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh School Board asks for community input for superintendent search

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District Board of Education is looking for the community’s input for the District’s search for their next superintendent.

Community members are asked to complete an anonymous survey that will be open for one week from April 14 through April 21. Officials say the goal of the survey is to provide insight on what residents believe is important when searching for a new superintendent.

Responses must be completed by no later than 4:00 p.m. on April 21. The survey is available in six languages and can be found online.

Current Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright announced she will be stepping down from her position this summer.

In response to the news of Cartwright’s departure, Board President Dr. Barbara Herzog shared, “Under her leadership and direction, she has accomplished so much that will positively impact our students and community for generations to come.”

