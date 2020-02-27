Oshkosh School Board considering the consolidation of schools, reshuffling of district

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh School Board is considering condensing some of its schools and reshuffling some of the district. The notion is part of a multi-phased approach to changing the school district.

Phase one would be taking five current schools and replacing them with a new middle school and elementary school. The affected schools are said to be Merrill Middle and Elementary, Webster Middle and Elementary, and Washington Elementary.

“Currently, the Oshkosh Area School District has 20 schools, so one of the recommendations was how to consolidate down from 20 schools to 14 schools,” says Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent of the Oshkosh School District.

Phase two includes replacement and remodeling of South Park Middle School with a new school and the third phase we see the renovation and replacement of Oshkosh West and North High Schools.

For more on the Oshkosh School District, visit their website.

