Oshkosh School Board decides to sell Smith School Elementary

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — After much debate, the Oshkosh School Board has decided to sell Smith Elementary School.

The district closed the school over the summer due to roof issues and mold contamination.

The district still has to find a bidder for the facility but there has been discussion of selling Smith for redevelopment as apartments or office space.

Oshkosh’s Superintendent says that the community has voiced their concern over preserving the history of the building.

“We’re listening to our community and some of the desires that they have for it as well. Some of the things we heard throughout our community was that they wanted to have someone, if we were able to sell the property keep the historical nature of that property entact.” Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Oshkosh Superintendent

Cartwright said the bidding process will open up in the very near future and will close on October 22nd.

The board will then open up the bids at a meeting the next day.