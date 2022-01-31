Oshkosh School District increases wages for all employees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to match the July 1 consumer price index, the Oshkosh Area School District is giving all of its employees a 4.7% raise.

According to the Oshkosh Area School District, all employees will get a 4.7% wage increase for the 2022-23 school year. The raise was approved by the School Board unanimously.

It is reportedly in line with the consumer price index (CPI) increase for July 1.

“Our teachers and staff members are truly difference-makers. We know that by investing in our staff, we are in turn investing in quality teaching and learning for our students. We are grateful for our School Board’s forward-thinking and shared commitment supporting our staff so that we can continue to retain and attract the best employees,” said Dr. Bryan Davis, OASD Superintendent of Schools.

School officials say the District is currently hiring for a variety of positions with immediate start dates. More information about which positions are open can be found on the District’s website.

It was also mentioned that the District’s ability to support the wage increase was possibly by their recent efforts to be fiscally responsible. The District’s recent move to a partially self-funded health insurance plan was specifically mentioned as a reason why the increase was possible.

No additional details were released.