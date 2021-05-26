Oshkosh School District plans in-person graduation, offering live-stream on Vimeo

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District has announced how they plan to honor the class of 2021 students and their graduation.

According to a release, the district is planning to celebrate in-person graduation ceremonies at the Menominee Nation Arena, with limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Oshkosh North graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place Monday, May 31 at 6 p.m., with the Oshkosh West graduation ceremony taking place Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

District officials say both ceremonies are scheduled to be live-streamed, in real-time, on Vimeo at the following link: https://vimeo.com/546577932.

Organizers say the entire Oshkosh community is invited and encouraged to experience the graduation ceremonies virtually.