FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Oshkosh School District plans in-person graduation, offering live-stream on Vimeo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District has announced how they plan to honor the class of 2021 students and their graduation.

According to a release, the district is planning to celebrate in-person graduation ceremonies at the Menominee Nation Arena, with limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Oshkosh North graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place Monday, May 31 at 6 p.m., with the Oshkosh West graduation ceremony taking place Wednesday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

District officials say both ceremonies are scheduled to be live-streamed, in real-time, on Vimeo at the following link: https://vimeo.com/546577932.

Organizers say the entire Oshkosh community is invited and encouraged to experience the graduation ceremonies virtually.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play